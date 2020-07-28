Madhya Pradesh: Again oops moment for minister Tulsi Silawat, dubs Scindia 'CM' at Chaupal Charcha

Indore: Water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat once again fell victim to 'slip of the tongue'.

He dubbed Jyotiraditya Scindia 'chief minister' while addressing a programme Chaupal Charcha at poll-bound Sanver.

"Within 15 days, your son chief minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will come to preform bhoomi pujan (of Narmada water pipeline project),” said the minister.

When contacted, Silawat said that it was a slip of tongue. “I corrected my mistake in the programme itself,” he added.

However, the incident soon turned into a high voltage drama as Congress leaders, without missing the opportunity, posted the video on social media which went viral.

A SNEAK PEAK INTO TULSI SILWAT'S SPEECH: