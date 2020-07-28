Madhya Pradesh: Again oops moment for minister Tulsi Silawat, dubs Scindia 'CM' at Chaupal Charcha

Indore: Water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat once again fell victim to 'slip of the tongue'.
He dubbed Jyotiraditya Scindia 'chief minister' while addressing a programme Chaupal Charcha at poll-bound Sanver.
"Within 15 days, your son chief minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will come to preform bhoomi pujan (of Narmada water pipeline project),” said the minister.
When contacted, Silawat said that it was a slip of tongue. “I corrected my mistake in the programme itself,” he added.
However, the incident soon turned into a high voltage drama as Congress leaders, without missing the opportunity, posted the video on social media which went viral.
A SNEAK PEAK INTO TULSI SILWAT'S SPEECH:
Congress secretary Rakesh Yadav quipped that the minister has disclosed Scindia is going to be the next chief minister as Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been hospitalised after getting infected with coronavirus.
A loyalist of Scindia, Silawat was Congress MLA from Sanver assembly seat. But in March he toeing his leader crossed over to BJP. He is going to contest by-elections from Sanver on BJP ticket. For that he is holding Chaupal Charcha every day.
Earlier, when asked about the encounter of the notorious goon Vikas Dubey, Silawat while in talk with the media had said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are like a blot on the society." However, he later described it as slip of tongue.
