Madhya Pradesh: After two cases, organ donation awareness gets a boost in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With two ‘Green Corridors’ in the city prepared in three days, awareness among people about organ donation has increased as more families express their willingness to donate organs of their brain stem cell-dead family members.

The Indore Organ Donation Society had got an alert for a 60-year-old woman, declared brain stem cell-dead, in Apollo Hospitals on Sunday. Preparations for donating her organs also started as her family had given consent for it.

“The patient had a cardiac arrest before she was declared brain stem cell-dead for the second time due to which her organs couldn’t be donated. However, her family donated her corneas and skin,” Muskan Group’s Jitu Bagani said. He added that, if the organs of the woman could be transplanted, it would have been the 42nd time cadaveric organ donation took place in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:43 AM IST