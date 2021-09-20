Madhya Pradesh: High Court orders to improve sanitation system

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to improve the sanitation system in the area and directed the state government and the municipal corporation to present a report in the court about the steps taken to prevent dengue.

The next hearing on this regard has been scheduled on September 28.

The petitioner, Saurabh Sharma filed a public interest litigation in the high court on which the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice VK Shukla held a hearing on Monday.

The petition states that because of lack of cleanliness, the infectious disease dengue has been spreading in the city, adding that the potholes of the road and sewer line are filled with water.

Council for the petitioner Aditya Sanghi said that the swimming pool of the Municipal Corporation located at Bhanwartal was closed during the Corona period. Despite this, it is filled with water, due to which the larvae have grown in the water. The public then died of corona pandemic and now are struggling with dengue, he added.

He also said that the Municipal Corporation has five fogging machines, out of which three machines are damaged. The remaining two fogging machines are being used by adding diesel, insecticides are not used in it.

After the hearing of the petition, orders were issued regarding the improvement of the sanitation system in the area.

