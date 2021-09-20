Watch video: One killed, five injured due to electrocution during Ganpati immersion in Madhya Pradesh

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man died and five others sustained serious injuries due to electrocution during the immersion procession of Ganesh idol in Bina town of Sagar district late on Sunday evening, sources said on Monday.

The incident took place at Basahari village near Bina town, when nearly two dozen devotees were taking a Ganesh Idol for immersion in a pond.

The Idol was being carried on a tractor trolley. While passing through a high tension electricity supply line, an iron rod of the tractor trolley came into contact with the high tension line. The electricity spread across the tractor trolley and people who were present in the tractor trolley got electrocuted. The tractor trolley also caught fire.

While Laxmi Narayan Tiwari, 45, died because of electric shock, five others identified as Sanchit Katare, 11, Ajay Litoriya, 27, Prakash Sahu, 15, Pushpendra Tiwari, 23, and Laxmi Narayan Katare, 65 have sustained serious burn injuries.

According to information, the condition of Laxmi Narayan Katare is critical and he has been referred to a hospital in Sagar.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:29 PM IST