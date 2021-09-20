e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:23 PM IST

Bhopal: Drunk men assault cops who stopped them from creating ruckus

The accused have been arrested and identified as Amit Nikhra and Sarawat Gupta. Both are residents of Kolar locality.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men allegedly assaulted policemen as the latters stopped them from creating ruckus in MP Nagar late Sunday night.

According to police sources, the duo accused, who were drunk, were creating ruckus in front of a building at Bank Street in MP Nagar Zone-II. The building’s security guard came out and asked the duo to go away from there.

This irked them so much that they assaulted the security. On getting information, a police team from MP Nagar police station rushed the spot and persuaded the duo to go to their homes.

Investigation officer Sanjay Singh said that the accused began abusing the policemen, when they were asked to leave the place. “When policemen objected, the accused assaulted the policemen. Later, extra police force was sent and the duo were arrested,” Singh said.

This is the second such incident in a span of less than two months when policemen have been attacked in MP Nagar. Earlier, a sub-inspector was stabbed at MP Nagar police station. The policeman had later succumbed to injuries.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:23 PM IST
