Madhya Pradesh: After Neemuch, daily corona infection rate breaches half-century mark in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): After Neemuch district, Mandsaur district too breached half-century mark in terms of daily infection corona cases as 54 more positive cases were reported in the district as per the medical bulletin released on Tuesday night. With this, total number of active cases in the district stand at 255.

As per the report from the health department, 70 patients got admitted at the district hospital while 167 are in home isolation. The condition of 18 people is serious and they are undergoing treatment at other hospitals.

So far, district reported 3,521 Covid-19 positive cases. Out of which, 3,229 people got discharged after they recovered. Mandsaur reported 37 deaths due to corona excluding those who died outside district.

Keeping in view the rise in number of cases (majority of whom are from rural areas from eight-year-old girl to 62-year man), administration is mulling over stern action to prevent spread of infection in the district, particularly in the rural areas.

Rural areas where Covid-19 cases reported includes Garoth, Bhanpura, Molakheri, Dhabla Gujar, Ramgarh, Kanaghati, Pipliamandi, Lassudia, Sarsaud, Gandisagar, Nimbod, Nagri, Alavadakheri, Suwasra, Shamgarh.

In urban areas, most patients are from Ramtekari, Gandhinagar, Janakupura, Hanuman Nagar, Agrasen Nagar, Meghdoot Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Yash Nagar, Labour Colony, Shubham Colony, besides Police Control Room, New Population, Patil Colony.

So far, no area is left untouched from corona infection including assembly constituency of state finance minister Jagdish Deora, energy and environment minister Hardeepsingh Dung, MP Sudhir Gupta, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia’s native village.