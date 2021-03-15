Madhya Pradesh: After getting jab, people sweat in observation room for want of fan

MAHIDPUR: Amid Covid-19 vaccination mismanagement in vaccination centre in Mahidpur village of Ujjain district has been hogging the limelight.
Non-availability of help desk, fan and other basic amenities in the observation room has come in for lots of criticism. All those getting the jab have to stay in the room for 30 minutes under the observation of doctors.
Besides, those receiving vaccination can be seen roaming in the premises as registration registration office is at a distance from vaccination building.
Sharing their experience after visiting the vaccination centre, Mahidpur trader Narendra Dhariwal , who visited the vaccination centre along with his wife said that after vaccination, we faced some discomfort due to absence of any fan as the weather was quite hot. Department must take cognisance of the matter before the summer sets in.
In Mahidpur, over 2,500 people have got themselves vaccinated at the government hospital since March 1. With every passing day, number of people visiting the vaccination centre has been increasing owing to administration and health department’s success in creating mass awareness. However, lack of arrangement at the vaccination centre has remained a sore point.
Contacted chief medical officer from government hospital in Mahidpur, Dr Nitin Acharya said that five fans were available in the government hospital, but none was functional. All fans would be repaired and installed by Tuesday evening.
Dr Acharya added that other shortcoming at the vaccination centre too would be redressed.