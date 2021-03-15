Alirajpur: Tribals avoid vaccination, health department at a loss to motivate them

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): Vaccinations have aided the world in eradicating multiple diseases and brought many others to the brink of elimination. Keeping this in mind, India has rolled out mass Covid-19 vaccination drive from March 1 as it aims to end coronavirus.

However, hesitation and lack of interest among beneficiaries have put gains at peril in Udaigarh block of tribal predominant Alirajpur district where only 14 to 16 per cent of people visit vaccination centres against the total daily target.

The literacy rate in Alirajpur district is 36 per cent, less than half of the national average, according to 2011 census and this can be one of the reasons that health department is finding it difficult to convince tribals about benefits of vaccination and thus achieve the target.

According to information, the health department has set a target to vaccinate about 55 per cent of total population in Alirajpur district to contain the disease. To achieve the target, the department has set a target to vaccinate 500 people per day in Udaigarh block including 350 at a community health centre in Udaigarh and remaining 150 at the public health centre in Bori block. Instead of 500, only 70 to 80 people visit centres to get themselves vaccinated though vaccine is available for free.