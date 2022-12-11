Madhya Pradesh: After class 9th student’s suicide at Tribal Girls Hostel Ratlam, her 17-year-old friend ends life over nightmares of deceased friend

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after the death of a 14-year- old inmate of Tribal Girls Hostel under mysterious circumstances in Ratlam, another hosteller allegedly ended her life stating that she was having nightmares of the girl who had reportedly jumped off the boarding facility.

The 17-year-old girl had consumed pesticide at her residence in Banswara, Rajasthan on Saturday. Student of class 11, the girl breathed her last while undergoing treatment at hospital. The girl was close to the class 9 student who had allegedly jumped off from the fourth floor of the hostel on December 8. After the incident, the senior girl’s father had taken her home in Banswara as she was in deep shock.

On Saturday morning, she consumed some pesticides at her residence. Her family members took her to the nearby hospital, where she passed away during treatment on Sunday, family members informed.

The girl’s family members claimed that their daughter was in deep shock and depressed over the death of her friend. They claimed that though the girl who reportedly jumped off from the hostel terrace was younger than their daughter, they had both been very good friends for a long time.

The family said that the girl wasn't even eating properly after the December 8 incident. She used to cry remembering her friend and took her name even in her sleep. They had heard her saying in her sleep ‘why did you do this?’

The family members even claimed that their daughter had told them that the scene of the younger girl ‘jumping off’ the building was flashing in front of her eyes again and again and that she can't get him out of her mind.

Meanwhile, the DD Nagar police recorded statements of all hostel inmates in connection with the December 8 incident. The inmates had told police that the class 9th girl had jumped from the hostel terrace.

