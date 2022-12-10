Madhya Pradesh: Drishyam climax scene repeats in Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Deendayal Nagar of Ratlam after a rumour about a child buried alive in the field of G Sector located close to the railway track spread in the area.

After getting the information, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and searched the area. They found a big pile of earth, dug it up and were shocked and at the same time relieved to find the body of a lamb, instead of a child there. Now police are searching for those who spread the rumour.

According to the information, some children had come to play in the field near the brick kilns adjacent to the railway track in the Deendayal Nagar G sector area near the Mumbai rail line at around 2.45 pm on Friday.

While they were playing, some of the kids found a big earth pile. They immediately informed their elders, who suspected something was amiss. Some people suspected that someone could be buried there and they alerted the police. After getting the news, a police team including station in-charge of Deendayal Nagar, Jitendra Kanesh, SI Shantilal Chauhan and some jawans immediately reached the spot and dug the pile of earth. Media persons and other people also reached the spot.

The digging initially revealed red cloth and salt bags making the police more certain that a child was indeed buried there but when the pit was dug deeper, a black-coloured lamb was found. Police took out the body and sent it for post-mortem to ascertain whether the lamb was already dead before he was buried or someone buried him alive.