Madhya Pradesh: Father says incident fishy, demands panel PM & probe in Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Father of the class ninth girl, who died after falling from teh fourth floor of Tribal Girls Hostel, has raised suspicion over the incident.

He questioned hostel management’s claim that no injury mark was found on his daughter’s body even after falling from the fourth floor. He claimed that the hostel management was hiding something.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl staying at the Government Girls’ Residential School fell from the fourth floor of the hostel. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead in the evening.

According to the hostel management, the girl committed suicide by jumping from the terrace. At the time of the incident, there was no warden in the hostel.

The 277 girl students staying in the hostel are dependent on the maids and peons working there. The hostel was earlier in Bajna block and was shifted here to the new building in November 2021.

When contacted hostel warden Seema Kaneriya claimed that the girl student was caught using unfair means in the test on Wednesday.

Kaneriya said that her teacher caught her red-handed during her periodic test. However, no case was made out against her and she completed her exam along with other students.

After the test was over at 1 pm, she came to the hostel and had an afternoon meal.

Kaneriya said that she went to the Food Department at the Collectorate, as the hostel was on the verge of running out of wheat and the November wheat was yet to be received.

At 1.41 pm, she got a call from the hostel and the person on the other side informed her that the girl fell from the terrace and the teacher and peon took her to a hospital.

On the other hand, the girl’s father rubbished Kaneriya’s claim saying that his daughter was good in studies and she cannot use unfair means in the examination.

He raised doubt over the entire statement saying that his daughter fell from the fourth floor which is about 40 feet in height, but no serious injury was visible anywhere on her body. “There are some scratches on the hands and feet. Not even blood came out from anywhere. She doesn't have any major fractures as per my knowledge. From this it seems that the hostellers are hiding the reality,” the girl’s father said.

“Panel post-mortem should be conducted. The hostellers did not inform the police immediately after the incident, we will get the matter investigated by the police and the administration,” the girl’s father said.

Meanwhile, Ratlam collector ordered suspension of hostel warden. On the other hand, Akhil Bharati Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has warned of a protest against the incident.