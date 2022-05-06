Madhya Pradesh: After Agar, Rs 5-crore spirit seized from Shivpuri

Agar/ Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Agar district raided a warehouse in Shivpuri district and seized 25,000 litres of overproof chemical worth Rs five crore on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police arrested two persons, Ravindra Dagar and Sandeep Kumar from the spot and seized a tanker filled with the chemical, which is commonly used for preparing spurious liquor.

Agar Kotwali police station-in-charge Harish Jejurkar informed that the raid was based on inputs provided by Sombir Jaat, 23, a native of Burad Kheda village in Jind, Haryana. who was arrested on May 2 with 5,200 litre OP chemical worth Rs 1-crore.

Police informed that like Sombir, Ravindra and Sandeep are associated with the inter-state liquor peddler group and the spirit seized was to be used in making spurious liquor. Police booked the duo under Section 34(2), 49(a) of the Excise Act and produced them before a local court.

So far police in Agar district have seized 30, 200 litre OP chemical worth Rs six crore.

ALSO READ Indore Pride Day to be celebrated like Diwali, says Tulsi Silawat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:19 PM IST