Indore Pride Day to be celebrated like Diwali, says Tulsi Silawat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Pride Day will be celebrated with great pomp and show in the city from May 25 to May 31. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave instructions during his stay in Indore about organising the Indore Pride Day.

In compliance with these instructions, it has been proposed to organise seven days theme based programs from May 25 to May 31 to commemorate Indore Pride Day. In this connection, a meeting was held on Friday in the meeting hall of AICTSL under the chairmanship of Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardia, Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, President of IDA Jaipal Singh Chavda, Collector Manish Singh, indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal along with other public representatives and concerned officers were present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the proposed program of Indore Pride Day was discussed in detail by all the public representatives. Minister Silawat said that Indore Pride Day should be celebrated like the festival Diwali. In the name of Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar and Indore Pride Day, lamps should be lit in every house of the district.

This festival will be celebrated with everyone's participation and partnership. In the main function of the program, along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, eminent personalities who made Indore proud will also participate in it. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that "Indore Anthem" would be prepared on Indore Pride Day.

A documentary will be prepared on the glorious history of the city, which the citizens of the city will be able to see in those seven-day programs. A discussion was also held regarding the organisation of the Light and Sound program on this occasion. It was decided in the meeting that the Rajwada region of Indore narrates the glorious history of this place, so the main function would be organised in Rajwada.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:15 PM IST