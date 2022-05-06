Indore: NTA extends last date to register for common university entrance test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA), which has a contract for conducting the first edition of the common university entrance test (CUET), has extended the last date to register for the exam till May 22.

Previously, the deadline was May 6.

“According to information, nearly 5.5 lakh candidates have applied for CUET, a gateway to all 44 central and 28 other universities, so far,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission coordinator at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

DAVV has scrapped the common entrance test and opted for CUET for admitting students in its undergraduate programmes from session 2022-23.

According to NTA sources, more than 15000 students from Madhya Pradesh have applied for the inaugural edition of CUET.

Highest number of applicants is from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar and Haryana

More than 78000 students from UP applied for CET followed by over 46000 from Delhi, over 18000 from Bihar and 16,000 from Haryana.

As per information received from NTA sources, most of the students applying from Madhya Pradesh are opting for admission in undergraduate courses offered by DAVV.

The university has also decided to opt for CUET scores for admission in its professional postgraduate courses. However, NTA has not invited applications for CUET for admission in PG courses.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:01 PM IST