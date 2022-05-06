Indore sports update: Summer football camp begins; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The basics of football are being taught to participants in the camp held at Dussehra ground. In this camp, players in the age group of 5 to 18 years are getting training. At least 6 trainers are giving training to players in the camp which is running daily from 5 to 7 pm. Due to the lack of a playground in the city, children are getting away from these games. We will try to make the kids do well in the camp. Football has immense potential in the state . If children come forward and take part in these sports, then their career will be developed. This information was given by Sagar Bhatia, head of the institution and chief coach.

More than 750 players from different states will take part in four categories; Indian National Basketball League from today

The Indian National Basketball League (INBL), started on the lines of IPL, will start here from May 6. More than 750 players and officials from various states have already reached here to participate in the league. Matches will be played at the Basketball Complex.

President of Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association Kulwinder Singh Gill said that 3×3 National League has been started with an aim to promote the game more exciting. Its matches will be played in 20 cities of the country. In the tournament to be held in Indore from May 6 to 8, there will be matches in four categories. During this, apart from women, men, under-18 boys and girls will also present a challenge.

Norman Isaac, chairman of Technical Committee of the Basketball Association of India, said 750 players have registered for the Indore event, which is highest in the country. There are total four players in a team. A player can register and play in any city but one cannot play in two places. 64 teams will play in both men's and boys' under-18 categories, while 27 teams in and 32 teams in girls' under-18 categories will compete.

Avinash Anand, general secretary of MP Basketball Association , said a total of Rs 3 lakh prizes will be distributed in the tournament. The winning team in Indore will take part in the national competition to be held in Bengaluru from May 27 to 29. In order to create a festive atmosphere during the tournament, six Plasma TVs have been installed on which the scores will be displayed. Apart from this, DJ has been installed on the lines of IPL. The host National Basketball Academy's Laxmikant Patel and Prof SK Bundy said that we have arranged free accommodation for the players.

Rahul Vyas invited as referee in S-E Asian Games

In the South East Asian Games-2022 to be held in Hanoi from May 7 to 14, City’s 2-star international umpire Rahul Vyas has been invited as referee. Vivek Swamy, president of Madhya Pradesh Kurash Association said that this is the first time that any referee from the state has been invited for any martial arts in the SE Games. Rahul has previously participated in the World Martial Arts Games two times in South Korea and Asian Games as an official in Jakarta with the Indian contingent.

Under-15 Indore wrestling team selected

The selection trials of under-15 district wrestling team was held at IATV Devguradiya on Thursday. The winning wrestlers of all the categories were honored with certificates by the Principal of the Academy, Shubha Ranjan Chatterjee, secretary Satish Gupta, Omprakash Khatri, Govind Gurjar and Ramu Gurjar. Vikas Yadav, Vinay Kumar, Arvind Patel, Virendra Swamy were the members of the jury. Olympian Pappu Yadav wished the winning wrestlers a good luck in the upcoming competitions. This team will participate in the state wrestling event.

Wrestling team is as follows:-

Free style-Dipesh Raikwar,Yashpal,Sohail Khan,Neeraj Yadav,Shoaib Khan,Yash Yadav,Rohit Yadav.Bharat Jadhav and Sandeep Sharma.

Greco-roman-Alok Pal,Piyush Agarwal,Anand Yadav,Ravi Mandora,Tushat Jadhav,Gopal Yadav,Naman Jadhav,Himanshu Rathore,Aryan Yadav,Sadiq Patel.

Girls-Diksha Sanyas,Tanvi Sen,Manyata Bourasi,Prachi Joshi,Laxmi Jariyan,Pratha Giri, Sania Rathore,Mahi Kaushal,Shreya Bourasi, and Ekta Devi.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:03 AM IST