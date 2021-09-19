Madhya Pradesh: Administration snaps power, water connection, seize ration card for not getting vaccinated

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A family here alleged that administration has illegally snapped their power connection, water connection and seized their ration card after they refused to get vaccinated as they are under medications.

According to information, family of Wahid Khan with three members, residing in Puja State Colony on Friday alleged that a team consisting of SDM and CMO came to their house and enquired about their vaccination status.

They told them that due to the ongoing treatment of allergy, they didnít get their inoculations done. The team then asked them to take the jabs to which they replied that they would get their vaccination done on September 28.

They further alleged that the team forced them to take the jabs immediately and when they refused, snapped their electricity and water connection and also seized their ration card.

When SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar was contacted about this incident, he said, "I have no idea about this incident. People are getting vaccinated enthusiastically as a result of our team's efforts. Sometimes people try to avoid getting vaccinated and it is possible that our team might have behaved strictly. The matter will be investigated and if the water connection has been cut, it will be restored immediately."

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:13 PM IST