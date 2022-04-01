Madhya Pradesh: Additional flight for city’s fliers; Indore-Bengaluru flight to start on April 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Summer Schedule, the city’s fliers are going to get an additional flight for Bengaluru from April 21. After the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control, the airlines are focusing on expansion of their flight operations. Vistara Airline, a joint venture airline of the Tata Group, has announced it will expand its flight operations from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport.

TK Jose, chairman of the MP Chapter of the Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said here on Thursday that Vistara airline was rolling out a daily direct flight from the city to Bengaluru from April 21. Sharing the schedule of the fight, Jose said that the flight UK-0915 Bengaluru-Indore would depart from the capital city of Karnataka at 18 hours and reach the city at 19.55 hours. The return flight UK-0916 Indore-Bengaluru will depart from the city airport at 20.30 hours and land at Bengaluru at 22.25 hours.

The proprietor of Jose Travels said the airlines were deploying a 180-seater Airbus-320 aircraft for the flight operation. The airline has started ticket booking of the flights. The initial fare of the Indore-Bengaluru flight is Rs 5,285 per passenger and return fare is Rs 5,424 per passenger. Currently, the airline operates two flights on the Indore-Delhi sector. The Indore-Bengaluru flight will be the third one of the airline from the city.

Jose expressed the hope that, as the wedding season is going on and private companies are also terminating the ‘work from home’ system, the flight would get a good response from passengers.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:01 AM IST