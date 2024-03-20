Madhya Pradesh: Adarsh Residential School Principal Suspended For Irregularities

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The principal of the Adarsh Residential School, Satpairy in Burhanpur district was suspended for alleged irregularities by Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh following an investigation report of the inquiry committee. As per reports, Uday Singh Jatav, the principal of Adarsh Residential School of the tribal department at Satpairy, was accused of corrupt procurement and failing to distribute essential materials intended for tribal students at the school.

During a surprise inspection by the Nepanagar tehsildar on March 7, expired items were discovered in the hostel's dining area. Apart from this, extorting money from students, spending the allocated budget beyond the prescribed limit and among other things were uncovered. It has come to light that the principal's daughter was improperly appointed as a guest teacher during the academic year 2023-24.

She has been involved in unauthorised activities on behalf of the institution, creating an environment of fear and intimidation among students and staff. This may have detrimental effects on morale, productivity and overall well-being within the school community.

Despite repeated calls to appear and address the allegations, the principal failed to present himself before the authorities. Recently a student committed suicide on the hostel premises, further accentuating the gravity of the situation. As per the investigation report of SDM Nepanagar, the hostel superintendent took Rs 50,000 per month in the name of facility fees from the food preparation agency.