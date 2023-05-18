Madhya Pradesh: Adani factory under scanner, CJM awards RI to 2 in workers’ death

Representative Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sandhya Marawi awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to factory occupant Angshu Malik (62) and factory manager Govind Dubey (56) in the death of five workers in Adani- Wilmar Limited factory located at Bhatkheda village.

Additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Ritesh Kumar Sompura informed that the incident took place around eight years ago and the court found them guilty of violating the rules of Madhya Pradesh Factory Act, 1948 and Sections 36, and 72 of Madhya Pradesh Factory Rules, 1962. The court also slapped a total fine of Rs 5 lakh on the duo.

Sompura informed that the incident reported on April 9, 2015, at Bhatkheda factory, belongs to Adani-Wilmar Limited. On the day of the incident, five labourers went inside the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) Tank for cleaning. During the operation, five workers fainted due to poisonous gas. They were brought to the district hospital, Neemuch, where all of them died during treatment.

Factory inspectors Sulakshika Chauhan, Himanshu Salomon and PD Naraya later conducted an inspection in the factory and saw various loopholes there as well as violation of the Factory Act at the site.

After inspection, necessary action was taken and a complaint against Angshu Malik, factory manager Govind Dubey and a challan was produced before the court. During trials, three factory inspectors recorded their statements, as well as other evidences, including post-mortem reports, which were tabled before the court. Based on that, the court pronounced its judgement in the case.

