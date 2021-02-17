Madhya Pradesh: Activities of ticket aspirants, political parties gain momentum in Ratlam ahead of civic body polls

Ratlam: Activities of ticket aspirants and political parties have started gaining momentum in view of ensuing civic body polls.
Both Bharatiya Janata Party and its arch rival the Congress have started preparations for the ensuing civic body polls.
BJPís state co-organisation secretary Hitanand Sharma addressed a meeting of the party workers here. On the other hand Congress MLA Priyavrat Singh and ex-MLA Pushpa Bharti reached here and met the aspirants of the party tickets and addressed a party meeting, the other day.
While addressing a meeting BJPís state co-organisation secretary Hitanand Sharma said that BJP is different from other political parties as it always values ideology over a person or family. He lashed out at Congress and alleged that it has become a family based party. He said that it was only BJP which could abolish Section 370, Triple Talaq among others.
He said Ram Temple will come up at Ayodhya to restore our age old glory. He also mentioned many other achievements of Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana,District BJP President Rajendra singh Lunera were present.
While Congress MLA Priyavrat Singh who is Congress incharge of Ratlam for civic body polls asked party workers to be ready for the ensuing civic body polls and highlighted the advantages available to the party in the polls. A number of aspirants of the wards candidates also met MLA Singh to stake claim for the party ticket. MLA Kantilal Bhuria, ex-MLA Pushpa Bharti and city Congress president Mahendra Kataria were present.