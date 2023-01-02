Madhya Pradesh: Action will be taken if wild animals found in homes in Sendhwa

373619676009101

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A search and awareness campaign will begin soon by the forest department. Under which what is the statutory rule in the matter of keeping turtles and parrots inside houses will be told, and action will also be taken if needed. The Forest Department will take initiative to make people aware through Munadi (proclamation) as well as other methods.

Sendhwa Forest Divisional Officer Anupam Sharma said that during discussion with school children in Anubhuti camps organised recently, it was found that many citizens have kept wild animals like parrot and tortoise as pets in their homes. These acts are in violation of the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Because mostly the mistake of keeping these wild animals is due to ignorance, therefore at present the forest department is adopting the method of persuasion without taking a tough stand. An awareness campaign will be launched regarding this soon by making a proclamation. For the information of citizens, birds like parrots help in the expansion and improvement of forests by spreading/dispersing seeds of trees and plants.

Action will be taken for not freeing wild animals

On behalf of Sendhwa Forest Division, all the citizens of Sendhwa/Varla/Pansemal/Niwali are being given 2 opportunities to return the pet wild animals (parrot, turtle, etc.) to the environment. No action will be taken against the citizens who are committed to free the wild animals in their natural habitat, if given enough opportunity. Action will be taken against the person who does not free them as per rules.