Madhya Pradesh: Amid surge in theft cases, police urge traders to be vigilant in Sendhwa

Under the direction of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, the meeting addressed surge in theft and burglary cases in the city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan called a meeting with ginning owner, jewellery merchants and local traders at police station premises on Friday to talk about alarming levels of theft and burglary cases plaguing Sendhwa city. Police urged traders to be vigilant especially in ongoing winters amid a rise in theft in the city.

Under the direction of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, the meeting addressed surge in theft and burglary cases in the city. SDOP Chouhan said that this is a matter of grave concern.

Traders were asked to set up CCTVs at respective stores to keep a check on burglars. No matter how many security people are deployed in stores there is always a possibility of theft. It makes it essential to install advanced surveillance system that covers an area of around 500 metres.

Police appealed to traders to secure cash by depositing in their bank accounts. He appealed to traders to instruct guards/security personnel to be extra-vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The police also advised to conduct police-verification before hiring guards/security personnel at the stores. SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan, TI Rajesh Yadav, Ginning trader president Govind Goyal, jewellers’ merchant president Manjul Soni and others were present on the occasion.

