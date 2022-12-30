Sendhwa: Social media account of MP Gajendra Patel hacked

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The social media account of Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Patel was hacked on Wednesday morning by some unidentified hackers and an attempt was made to tarnish his image by posting objectionable and inflammatory content on social media.

Immediately after receiving the information about the account hack, the social media team of MP Seva Kendra deleted the objectionable post and informed the superintendent of police Deepak Shukla.

The cyber team is trying to secure the account by checking the social account of Patel. MP Patel has appealed to the common people to operate their social media accounts safely and beware of any kind of unknown activities and frauds.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Paintings from Sendhwa sold for Rs 80 K in Bhopal Van Mela