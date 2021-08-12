Madhya Pradesh: Act now! Online window for UG admissions closes on Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you wish to pursue a conventional undergraduate course and have not applied for centralised online admission counselling yet, you should act immediately! The online registration window for the first round of counselling is going to close on Thursday.

Nevertheless, if you miss the registration process due to some unforeseen reason, do not panic. You still will have two more rounds of counselling. One will be online and another college-level counselling.

And, if you do not want to test your luck for admission in your favourite course due to tough competition in the online admission counselling, walk into colleges with minority institute status and book a seat for yourself.

Admission to colleges in the state is done in the online and offline modes. Colleges with minority institute status can admit in the offline mode, whereas regular colleges have to participate in online counselling for admissions.

Indore additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat said that the registration window for online admission counselling for the BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc, BA-LLB and LLB courses was closing on Thursday. Students should not expect any extension in the deadline, he added.

B.Ed seat allocations tomorrow

Allocations of seats in teachers’ education courses would be made on Friday. Registrations in courses, including B.Ed, M.Ed, BPEd, and MPEd were done from August 1 to August 5. However, the registrations were the first round of counselling. Two more rounds will be held. Silawat said that nearly 50 per cent of the seats will be filled in the B.Ed and M.Ed colleges in the first round of counselling. The remaining seats will be filled in the next two rounds of counselling.

CET registrations window shut

The registration window for the Common Entrance Test of DAVV shut at 11.50 pm on Wednesday night. The National Testing Agency closed the window, making it clear that no more extension in the deadline of CET would be given. Initially, the deadline for CET registration was August 9, but a two-day extension was granted on the demand of students. According to sources, around 20,000 students registered for CET. It was not known if all of them submitted the registration fee. “The exact figure for CET registration will be known on Thursday morning,” said Kanhiya Ahuja, coordinator, CET-19.

CET is a national-level entrance exam conducted by DAVV for admission to self-finance courses. Admissions to as many as 41 courses of DAVV will be granted through CET. For the first time, the registration figure reached the 20,000 mark against 2,515 vacant seats.

