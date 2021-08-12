Madhya Pradesh: Eight-year-old child reunited with parents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The staff of a Dial-100 vehicle managed to reunite an eight-year-old boy with his parents on Wednesday. As the boy had lost his way back home and was crying in the Bhanwarkuan area, the residents informed the state-level police control-room.

A caller informed the officials at the control-room that a child was found crying near IT Park and he was unable to give any information about his parents. Constable Raghvendra Singh and Pilot Arjun reached the place and took the child into their custody. The policemen started searching for his parents in the area, but they could not find them as the child was unable to give any information about his parents.

Later, the police noticed a mobile number written on the child’s hand. When the policemen dialled the number, they got information about the child’s parents. Later, the police reached his house in Indresh Nagar, in Musakhedi, and handed him over to his parents.

The family members thanked the policemen profusely and said they had been searching for their child in the area. The child had wandered far away from his place while he was playing and had lost his way back home.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:17 AM IST