Madhya Pradesh: Absent for 6 years, teacher shows up on getting termination notice in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): After remaining absent from duty for over 6 years, a government school teacher suddenly reappeared before school authorities on getting a termination notice.

According to information, Vivek Kumar Sharma, a teacher posted at Government Secondary School, Kinder village in Guna district, had not reported to work since 2017. Sharma had not even applied for leave and was not coming to school for around 6 years.

Earlier too, several notices were issued by DEO& school principal seeking explanation for his absence from duty. However, the teacher did not pay any heed and did not show up.

District Panchayat CEO Pratham Kaushik, issued a service termination notice to Sharma. The teacher, on getting the notice reappeared before school authorities on January 12, pleading them to withdraw the notice.

When the principal sought reason for his absence from duty for almost six years, the teacher could not give any satisfactory reply. Promising to work diligently, the teacher plead the authorities to let him resume his duties. The CEO is likely to take further decision on his termination on Monday.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)