Madhya Pradesh: A Khargone’s Aanganwadi worker helps child to survive and gain health

Khargone: Aanganwadi worker Reena Patidar probably understands the fact that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and a country can’t progress if children remain malnourished.

Her belief led her to force a 70-year-old grandfather of a malnourished, underweight child who needed medical attention and good care to survive. According to information, Naval was born on December 31, 2019, in Damkheda Colony in Ajja family. After a month of his birth, Naval’s mother Surli passed away and his father Deeta Singh with crippled feet was incapable of taking care of his son.

Finally, his responsibility was shouldered by his septuagenarian grandfather Teekhiya who worked as a labourer and reared goats for a living. Teekhiya was raising the child somehow. Naval was underweight since birth and his weight was falling constantly. Anganwadi worker Reena Patidar who was concerned about the child’s deteriorating health, advised him every day to admit the child in Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), to which Teekhiya didn’t agree.