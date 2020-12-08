Malnourishment responsible for many deaths in Madhya Pradesh

When the ‘die’ is cast

* In 2015-16, 23,152 children died.

* In 2016-17, the toll was 22,003.

* In 2017-18, 27,560 children died

* In 2017-18, the number of deaths shot up to 31, 944.

According to right-to-food activist Sachin Jain, only one department is not responsible for such deaths. Malnourishment among children can be wiped out with the help of different departments, he added.

According to Jain, the rising number of deaths of the newborn indicates that their mothers are also weak. The government makes tall claims over fighting malnourishment, but it has never taken any concrete step to eradicate it, he added.

Pregnant women should be given proper diet to stop deaths of newborn. According to health experts, weak babies develop pneumonia in winter, so many of them lose their lives. They say efforts should be made to care about the newborn to stop the rising number of deaths.

Principal secretary of Women and Child Welfare Department Ashok Shah said the government had launched several schemes to wipe out malnourishment and it succeeded in doing that. Women and child welfare officers in each district have been given a target to cure malnourished children, he said. According to Shah, the ACR of the officers will be written on the basis of their performance in dealing with malnourishment.