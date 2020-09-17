Indore: Infant's body kept for 5 days in MYH mortuary freezer

Indore: While the matter of the body left unattended in MY Hospital’s mortuary is still under investigation, another case of negligence with an infant’s body came to fore on Thursday when it was found that it had been kept in the freezer of the mortuary for five days.

The body was kept in the freezer on September 12 but its post mortem was done only after five days as the staff had forgotten about the body once it was put in the freezer. However, defending themselves, the casualty staff claimed that they had informed about the infant’s death to police twice but no one came to get the postmortem done.

As per information, an infant was admitted to MY Hospital by a ChildLine activist on July 6. The baby was found abandoned in Alirajpur and was admitted to hospital.

“The infant was under treatment for more than two months. He succumbed during treatment on September 11 and the death was informed to the CMO at 4.15 am on September 12. The CMO had informed head constable Narayan (953) on MY Hospital’s police kiosk at 4.30 am. A reminder was also given to the head constable Jagannath (1558) on September 16 but nobody came to get the postmortem done,” hospital’s staff alleged.

They added that cops came for registering the case on September 17.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that he is on leave and didn't have information about the case. In-charge superintendent Dr Ashok Panchoniya didn’t respond.

Police not informed: CSP

Police had something else to say. CSP Sanyogitaganj Purti Tiwari said, “The hospital didn’t inform police about the infant’s death. In the case of postmortem and MLC, they have to provide documents including treatment papers to the police but the hospital didn’t do any of these things.” She said that the case was registered after getting proper documents from the hospital.

Probe committee registers statement in unattended body case

A three-member probe panel constituted by Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma registered statements of the casualty in-charge Dr Deepak Phandse and six employees of mortuary including Subhash, Sanju, Arun, Krishna, Narendra and another in connection with the case of the unattended body in the mortuary.

The committee members also visited the mortuary and reprimanded the staff for not cooperating in the investigation by giving unnecessary statements. Committee members will visit MY Hospital on Friday.