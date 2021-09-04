Madhya Pradesh: 850 get selected through job fair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 850 candidates were given job offers by various companies at the job fair organised by the district administration at Haat Bazaar on Friday. More than 2200 youths got themselves registered

Under the objective of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh Nirman Programme’, a one-day district-level employment fair was organised at Haat Bazar, on the direction of collector Manish Singh. Himanshu Chandra, CEO zilla panchayat, inaugurated the fair, and he guided the job applicants.

On this occasion, assistant CEO of zilla panchayat Madhulika Shukla, deputy director employment PS Mandloi, manager of District Industries Centre Sandhya Bamnia, principal of Industrial Training Institute Shajapurkar along with officials of Rural Livelihood Mission Indore and polytechnic and other departments were present.

A total of 41 reputed private sector companies participated in the job fair. In all 2225 applicants got registered for employment in the fair. Out of which 834 applicants were initially selected through interviews by various companies on the spot.

Mandoli said apart from job fairs they also provide employment to youth through their office in Pologround.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:28 AM IST