Madhya Pradesh: 8 nomadic tribe members attacked by locals on suspicion of being child lifters in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Rajod police in Dhar district booked an unidentified mob for thrashing more than half a dozen “Fakirs” on suspicion of they are members of a child-lifter gang. An incident was reported in Rajod village in Sardarpur tehsil of district on Thursday, SP Manoj Singh said.

Officer said that the entire incident was an outcome of rumours spread by some mischievous elements, but timely action by the Rajod police station in charge and his team averted a major incident.

Notably, the video of the entire incident went viral on social media in which some villagers were found bashing people begging in the village.

SP Singh said that some people from Barwani, Manawar and other places are coming here and they are earning their livelihood by begging. Meanwhile, someone spread rumours about a gang of child lifters being active in the area and as a result of that, the mob caught them and bashed them.

As soon as the Rajod police team came to know about the incident, they immediately rushed to the spot and rescue all the people. They were taken to police custody and questioned about their native place and the purpose behind roaming in the village.

SP Singh added that police identifying those who are involved in the incident based on video clippings they had.