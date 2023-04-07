Indore: Municipal Corporation demolishes murder accused's house

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday demolished the house of the murder accused who killed a transported in Juni Indore area on Tuesday.

After the murder of a transporter in Juni Indore area, the activists of the Hindu organisation demanded that the houses of the killers be demolished.

On Thursday morning, the IMC team along with police reached the area with JCB and Poclain and razed the house of the accused. The police asked the family members of the accused to come out of the house and thereafter their belongings too were brought outside and kept on the road. After which the demolition took place.

Transporter stabbed to death

Earlier, a transporter was stabbed to death by a group of men over an old rivalry in the Juni Indore area late on Tuesday while he was in his office. Accused Pankaj was arrested by the police while a search is on for his accomplices.

According to Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda, the deceased has been identified as Sachin Prabhat Sharma (36), a resident of Pardeshipura area of the city. He was a transporter and had his office in the Loha Mandi area. He was at his office when five men accused Pankaj, Rahul, Shahruk, Mohsin and Alpesh reached there with knives. They started an argument with him and stabbed him four to five times and fled the scene. The people of the area heard his screams and reached there to help Sachin. He was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment.