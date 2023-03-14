Madhya Pradesh: 7 caught hunting rabbit in Burhanpur, one absconding | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Khaknar police has caught seven accused of hunting and killing wild animals in Khaparkheda village. One more accused, who was involved in the act, fled the scene.

According to information, on the night of March 13, the patrol team of Khaknar police station had received the tip-off from the informer that some hunters were hunting wild animals and eating meat in the forest adjacent to Khaparkheda village.

Acting on this, Khaknar police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak reached the spot along with ASI Mewalal Maurya of the patrol team.

To ensure that no one could escape the spot, the team cordoned off the area and caught seven accused of hunting wild animals and rabbits from Khaparkheda village. The police team seized the remains of a peacock, two guns, one air gun and cartridges from the accused.

Dead rabbit has a bullet wound

According to the police, a dead rabbit which was found on the spot has a bullet wound and its neck was slit. Three guns including a point 22 rifle, a 12-bore gun, an airgun and a large number of cartridges were seized from the accused. On searching around by the police, cooked meat of rabbit remains of the previously hunted rabbit, peacock were found in a vessel.

Since the crime of the accused is related to the hunting of wildlife, the arrested accused, prey and seized weapons have been handed over to the forest department team.