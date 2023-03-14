MP: 8-yr-old boy falls into open borewell in Vidisha; rescue operation on

Bhopal: An eight-year-old boy fell into a six feet deep open borewell in a Kharkhedi farm of Vidisha district on Tuesday morning.

ASP Sameer Yadav told Free Press that the boy is identified as Lokesh (8) son of Dinesh Ahirwar. He was playing in the agriculture field when he accidentally fell in the opened borewell.

As soon as the villagers came to know about the incident, they informed the family and police. A team of police, doctors, along with excavator machines reached the spot.

The medical team made arrangements to ensure sufficient oxygen supply inside the borewell. A CCTV camera has also been to observe the condition of the boy.

Excavation machines swing into action |

Meanwhile, five excavator machines swung into action and started digging for timely rescue of the boy.

The team of SDRF and NDRF are called from Bhopal to join the rescue operation.