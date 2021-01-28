Madhya Pradesh: 68 CRPF personnel receive medals in Neemuch

Neemuch: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated at Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) campus with patriotic spirit. Inspector general of police (Central Training Centre), Neemuch, Bhupat Singh Chouhan was the chief guest during the programme.

IG Chouhan hoisted the national flag in presence of large number of officials, employees and their family members. All the invitees, guests, officials and the employees sung national anthem. IG Chouhan along with CRPF director general Dr AP Maheshwari wished all the people.

They also remembered CRPF personnel who sacrifices their lives. Followed by this, 68 CRPF personnelís have to medals for their distinguished services including four Kirtichakra including three posthumous and one Shaurya Police Medal (posthumous). Two IGs and four DIGs has been awarded Vishisht Seva Medal. Besides, 57 officials and employees received medals.

DGP RS Rawat, DIG Mohinder Kumar, DIG ñ RTC Rakesh Dhakarwal and other senior officials were present.