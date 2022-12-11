Madhya Pradesh: 66th MP State level boxing competition concludes in Guna

e-Paper Get App
In a three-day boxing championship, 220 boxing players and coaches from 08 divisions participated

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): With spectacular performances and intriguing competitions, 66th State level boxing competition concluded with cultural performances of the students of CM Rise School, Guna on Saturday.

In a three-day boxing championship, 220 boxing players and coaches from 08 divisions participated. Local MLA Gopilal Jatav, district panchayat president Arvind Dhakad, MP representative Ramesh Malviya, district collector Frank Noble A, SP Pankaj Srivastava, nodal officer CS Sisodiya marked their presence as chief guests.

They distributed certificates and medals to the winners.The programme was conducted by CM Rise School principal Ashish Tantiya. The event concluded with felicitation of education and sports and youth welfare department officials for organising this wonderful event. During which, Surendra Singh Parihar (sports officer of education department), Durgesh Saxena (sports and youth welfare department) and program observer Ashok Sharma were present.

