Indore: Record 6200 MW power supply in one month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Discom has made a record of supplying over 6200 MW of electricity in Malwa-Nimar, in the last month. The demand of 6200 MW was recorded between November 9 and December 9 in the region.

As per the demand, more than 10.65 crore units have been supplied every day during the same period. Amit Tomar, managing director of West Discom, said that the electricity demand had to increase from the end of October and reached record level since November 9.

“In these 30 days, the power demand has mostly been recorded from 6200 MW to 6300 MW and even touched the mark of 6400 MW once. Domestic and industrial demand is also increasing with about 1.44 lakh pumps being operated in the Rabi season,” he said.

For the first time, the power demand has been more than 6200 MW continuously for a month. “A supply from 10.35 crore units to 10.80 crore units per day has been maintained,” Tomar added.