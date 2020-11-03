Madhya Pradesh: 667 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths, 912 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 1,73,384 on Tuesday with 667 people testing positive for infection, a health official said.

Nine fatalities in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 2,974, he added.

912 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 1,62,366.

Since Monday evening, two patients each died in Jabalpur, Rajgarh and Vidisha and one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Hoshangabad districts, the official said.

Of 667 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 148, Indore 61, Jabalpur 39 and Gwalior 28.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 34,256, including 682 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 25,182 with 483 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,876 and 12,438 cases, the officials said.

Indore has 2,231 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,479, 601 and 312, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,73,384, new cases 667, death toll 2,974, recovered 1,62,366, active cases 8,044, number of people tested so far 30,16,456.