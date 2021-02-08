Madhya Pradesh: 65-year–old held for molestation bid on 55-year-old woman in Guna

GUNA: In a shocking incident, Chachoda police in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh booked a 66-year-old man for assaulting a 55-year-old woman with the intention of outraging her modesty.

Police station incharge Rakesh Gupta said that a woman from Haripura village, under the Chachoda police station, lodged a complaint accusing the man of molestation.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 294 (obscene acts or words) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police arrested the accused and produced him in the local court, from where he was sent to the jail.