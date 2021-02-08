MADHYA PRADESH: Puppy charred to death in fire; police register case in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the death of a puppy in a fire in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an official said on Monday.

While a local social worker in his police complaint claimed nine puppies were killed in the incident that took place on Friday in YD Nagar here, the police said they have recovered one carcass so far from the spot.

The incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in a residential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushes apparently to keep snakes and other animals away, Y D Nagar police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak said.