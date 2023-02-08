Madhya Pradesh: 60-day skill development training camp for women begins in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A sixty-day-long skill development training camp for women began here on Tuesday. During the two-month-long front office assistant training, the women will be imparted communication skills, customer service, and computer knowledge skills. The camp is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Bhopal and Vasudha Development Institute.

As a part of statewide safe tourism campaign, the camp has been launched in collaboration with Swami Vivekananda Career Cell and Tourism Cell of Government Bhoj Post Graduate College. Tourism Nodal from Government college Raiku Jamre, master trainer (card organisation) Rupali Rathore, Inspiration Institute of Computer and Technology director Aarti Vyas attended the inaugural session.

Cluster coordinator Pooja Kushwaha, in her address, highlighted the measures being taken by MPTB to empower the youth, and women and provide them with gainful livelihood opportunities.

Jamre, Tourism Nodal from Government College said that the camp aims at harnessing the potential of women by creating an enabling environment and equipping them with skills as per the requirements of the changing market scenario. We aim at providing them with suitable avenues to lead a dignified life through this skill development camp.

Master trainer Rupali Rathore said that during camp, training will be given through theory and practical sessions regularly for 2 months. Communication skills, customer service, and computer knowledge skills will be imparted.

Jaya Chopra, a member of Vasudha Vikas Sansthan, extended a vote of thanks.

