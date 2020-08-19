Madhya Pradesh: 6 collectors among 12 IAS officers transferred

The state government has changed the collectors of six districts. A total of 12 IAS officers were transferred on Wednesday. The collectors of Datia and Shivpuri have been transferred where by elections are to be held. The collector of Khargone Gopal Chandra Dand will be the new collector of Ratlam.

Jhabua district collector Prabal Sipaha is appointed as a deputy secretary of PWD. Ratlam collector Ruchika Chouhan is appointed as an additional commissioner of urban development department. The collector of Shivpuri Anugrah P is the new collector of Khargone.

Deputy secretary Sanjay Kumar will be the new collector of Datia while Datia collector Rohit Singh will be the new collector of Jhabua. Home department deputy secretary Ashish Bhargava has been appointed as a Niwari collector.

The managing director of MP Paschim Viduyt Vitran Company Vikas Narwal has been appointed as a deputy secretary of water resources department. Deputy secretary Amit Tomar is the MD of MP Paschim Viduyt Vitran Company. Balaghat district panchayat CEO Rajni Singh has become as an additional commissioner Indore division. District’s additional collector Raghvendra Singh is the additional commissioner, commercial tax.