Madhya Pradesh: 6 arrested for assaulting consultant, two at large in Shajapur

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested six people in connection with the attack on a consultant near Lalghati area four days ago. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows a group of locals assaulting a man and passing sly remarks on him.

The victim, identified as Narendra Vishwakarma, a resident of Shajapur, was attacked when he was on his way home. A group of locals started allegedly assaulting him, beating him sticks and even pushed him down. On the complaint, two people were bookedunder 294, 323, 506, 427, 447 and 34 of IPC.

Since, video of the incident that went viral on social media sites, six others accused were also booked. Police have arrested six of the accused - Shyamu Bai, Santosh Bai, Ramchandra Motilal, Kamal Singh, Vikas Lal. Two of the accused Shankar Lal Panwar and Dr RR Khan are still at large.

Members of Vishwakarma community on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to SP Shajapur and demanded strict action against miscreants. All six were produced before court from where they have been sent to jail.

