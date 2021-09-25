Madhya Pradesh: 59 quintals grains meant for PDS seized from two godowns

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on black marketing of rations the police and officials of food department seized 59 quintals of grains meant for government supplies worth Rs 1 lakh from two godowns in the town.

Guna SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that recently Kotwali police detained some of the accused involved in the black marketing of PDS ration. Acting on the information provided by the accused, a police team led by Kotwali police station in-charge and assistant supply officer Tuleshwar Kurre, junior supply officer Shivram Singh Kushwah and police team conducted a raid at Tapasya Traders’ warehouse at Haat Road.

The team found the firm’s manager Mohan Singh Yadav on the spot. He said that the firm belongs to the proprietor Priyanka Agarwal.

During inspection, the team found 18 quintals of rice and 30 kilograms of millets stuffed in 37 sacks of total worth about Rs 40,000. After examination, it was confirmed that the food grain meant for the PDS is being sold at a premium by the trader.

After seizing rice, millet illegally stored in the godown, a case has been registered against manager Mohan Singh Yadav and proprietor Priyanka Agarwal at Kotwali police station under Section 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by merchant) of Indian Penal Code as well as Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act and the accused Mohan Singh Yadav was arrested and further action would be taken after questioning about the food grains seized.

On getting information about the illegal purchase and sale of PDS rice by a trader named Rajkumar Jain, Guna tehsildar along with Cantt police station in-charge Avinash Sharma, assistant supply officer Tuleshwar Kurre, junior supply officer Shivram Singh rushed to the godown at Nanakhedi. They found godown closed.

Following this, a team called Jain on his mobile. After Jain did not reach the spot, the team opened the godown and found 40 quintals grains worth Rs 60,000 stuffed in 80 sacks. The team registered a case against Jain under sections 420, 409 of Indian Penal Code as well as 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) and taken up the matter for investigation. Manhunt for Rajkumar Jain has been launched.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:05 AM IST