Madhya Pradesh: 47-year-old woman labourer killed by dumper at work site in Garoth, death fuels anger among villagers

Garoth (Mandsaur district): A 47-year-old woman labourer was crushed to death by a dumper at 5.30 pm in Pichhla village that comes under Shamgarh jurisdiction. The incident occurred on Sunday.

According to police, Sohan Bai, wife of Mangu Singh Sodhia Rajput, 47, resident of Ramkhedi, was killed by a construction company’s dumper that was being used in the construction of the eight-lane road in Pichhla village.

The woman was a labourer and was working at construction site of the road being built under Pradhan Mantri Yojana from Melkheda to Dhabla Madhosingh, when she was hit by the dumper and died on the spot.

Angered villagers created a ruckus as the body of the woman was not removed for an hour and was kept there. They tried to set the dumper ablaze but were stopped by Shamgarh ASI Shailendra Singh Kanesh and station incharge Chandwasa Rakesh Choudhary who reached on time. The police removed the mutilated body from beneath the dumper. The woman’s head was completely crushed. The body was sent to Shamgarh hospital for post mortem.