Madhya Pradesh: 300 youths participate in Ujjain block-level sports meet

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain-block level competition was organised under the Chief Minister's Cup 2022-23 under the aegis of Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

Events like athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball were organised at sports complex Mahananda Nagar, football at Jal Sewa School and wrestling at Avantika Wrestling Arena, Kshir Sagar Stadium.

Around 300 youths from Ujjain development block participated in the block-level competition. The players performed excellently and tried hard to win and get selected for the district level.

Attractive prizes and medals were distributed to the winning and runner-up teams and players in the programme. Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association joint secretary Mohd Abdul Wahab, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer OP Harod were present. The programme was conducted by Malakhamb instructor Mohanlal Bamboria. Selected players of block-level competition will participate in district-level "Chief Minister's Cup" competition.

In the Kabaddi, in the boy's category first position was attained by Mahananda Kabaddi Club and the second position by Mahakal Kabaddi Club. In the football under boy’s category first position was secured by Shastri Football Club and the second by Masi Compound Football Club. In the volleyball boy’s category, first position went to Kadambari School, Alok International School stood second and Lokmanya Tilak School stood third.

In the Kho-Kho boy’s category first position was attained by Ajay Amla Convent HS school and the second by CM Rise Maharajwada No. 3 HS school. In athletics under the boy's 100-metre race Divyansh Yadav secured first position, Lucky Parmar second and Devraj Parmar ended up at third position.

In the girl’s 100-metre race Anjali Solanki came first, Niasa Jaiswal second and Jaya Jat third. In the boy's 200-metre race Kris Mandloi came first, Anant Thakur second and Lucky third.

In the girl's 200-metre category Prashant Uike came first, Khushi Sharma second. In the boy’s 400-metre race, Sachin Mandloi came first and Arbaaz Patel second. In the girl's 400-metre category Anjali Panwar stood first and Karvi Jaiswal second. In the boys, 1000-metre race Anand Baberwal stood first and among girls Megha Panwar stood first and Aaradhya Uike stood second. In the shot put boy’s category, Siddharth Prajapat stood first, Anand Khandvi second and Ajijarja Dehlavi came third. In the shot put girl's category, Yashasvi Brist stood first, Jia Atal second and Mahika Kumawat came third.

In the javelin throw under the boy's category Raghav Yadav came first, Numan Patel second and Kuldeep Yadav came third and in the girl's category, Megha Jat stood first.

In wrestling, in girl's category in 38 kg, Khushi Malaviya secured first spot and Pranjal Bhati second. In 40 kg Bhumika Khatri came first, Bhumika Singnath won in 43 kg, Yashasvi Bhati in 46 kg and Bhavna Singhnath came second. In 49 kg Rekha Mewada came first, in 52 kg Pooja Rana stood first and Bhumika Verma stood second. In 56 kg Lakshmi Mewada was first. In girl's open wrestling Nisha Mali stood first. In the 42 kg boy's category, Ronak Chowdhary stood first and Sandeep Dhandekhal stood second. In 46 kg Virendra Chowdhary stood first, and Himesh Meena Stood stood second. In 50 kg Vardhan Rathore stood first and Ronal Singhnath stood second. In 54 kg Ansh Goud stood first and Nichit Jaiswal stood second. In 58 kg, Rajveer Parmar stood first and Krishna Barod stood second. In 63 kg Mohit Mali stood first and Mo. Rajik stood second. In 69 kg Lakshya Thakur stood first and in the boy's wrestling open category Aman Solanki stood first and Pushkar Chauhan stood second.