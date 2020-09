Madhya Pradesh: 3 weekly clone trains to pass through Ratlam railway station

Ratlam: Three weekly clone trains announced by the Western Railway to pass through Ratlam railway station of Ratlam rail division.

These trains will be run between Ahmedabad - Patna, Ahmedabad - Darbhanga and Bandra Terminus - Amritsar, according to a railway press release issued here.

Ahmedabad-Patna weekly superfast (09447/09448) clone train will run on every Wednesday from Ahmedabad and every Friday from Patna.

Train No 09447 Ahmedabad to Patna superfast train will run from September 23 from Ahmedabad at 7.45 pm which will reach Ratlam railway station at 12.15 am Thursday and Patna at 12.30 am on Friday. Similarly 09448 weekly superfast train will run from Patna from September 25 at 10.30 pm which will reach Ratlam at 9 PM on Saturday and will reach Ahmedabad at 2.05AM Sunday. Composition of this train will be 12 third AC and 4 sleeper coaches.

Ahmedabad - Darbhanga weekly (09465/09466) clone train will run on every Friday from Ahmedabad and every Monday from Darbhanga.

Train No 09465 from Ahmedabad to Darbhanga will run from September 25 and train No.09466 from Darbhanga to Ahmedabad will run from September 28 till further orders. Train number 09465 will depart from Ahmedabad at 8.40 pm on Friday which will reach Ratlam railway station at 1.20 am and will reach Darbhanga at 9.30 am on Sunday.

Train No 09448 from Darbhanga to Ahmedabad will depart at 4 am on every Monday which will reach Ratlam railway station at 11.30 am on Tuesday and will reach Ahmedabad at 4.20PM.Composition of this train will be 12 third AC and 4 sleeper coaches.

Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Superfast (09025/09026) special clone train will run on every Monday from Bandra Terminus and every Wednesday from Amritsar. Bandra terminus to Amritsar Superfast (09025) weekly clone train will run from September 21 from Bandra terminus at 11.15 am and will reach Ratlam railway station at 8.50 PM and will reach Amritsar next day at 4 PM.

Amritsar to Bandra Terminus Superfast (09026) train will run from September 23 and will depart from Amritsar at 6.20 am which will reach Ratlam railway station at 1.40 am Thursday and will reach Bandra Terminus at 11.05 pm Thursday. Composition of the train will be 12 third AC and 4 sleeper class coaches.