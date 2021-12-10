Madhya Pradesh: 26,980 metric tonne urea distributed among farmers

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In comparison to last year, Kisan Kalyan and Krishi Vikas department distributed additional 450 tonnes of urea on Friday. Deputy director said that the department distributed 26,980 metric tonnes of urea from stored 27,092 metric tonne among farmers at seven double lock centres.

Three trucks of urea was received at Aaron and later distributed. However some farmers did not receive the urea due to availability in limited amount. The officers assured to distribute urea as soon as they receive another truck from National Fertilisers Limited.

Some people tried to spread rumour that the urea would no longer be distributed but officers claimed that the availability of fertilizer was under control across the district. Urea is also likely to be received through the rack in the next one week.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:28 PM IST