Madhya Pradesh: 2,500 tribals from Ratlam to take part in Janjatiya Maha Sammelan

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Over 2,500 tribals from from Ratlam district will take part in the Janjatiya Maha Sammelan on November 15 in Bhopal.

PM Modi will take part in the event which is organised to celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti Gaurav Diwas.

Participants from Ratlam district will depart by buses late on the November 14.

They will stay in Sehore for the night. Two officials have been deployed to make arrangements for the participants.

At a programme organised here by the Hindu Yuva Janjatiya sanghthan, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said ëVanvasi Samají contribution to the freedom movement will always be remembered.

By celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav diwas on birth anniversay of great Birsa Munda, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has enhanced the pride of Vanvasi samaj. In the maiden grand event Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

Kashyap remembered contribution of ex-MP late Dilip Singh Bhuria for the uplift of janjati samaj members. In BJP office bearers, members of the Hindu Yuva Janjatiya Sanghthan Radhe Damar, Sunil Damar, Laxman Godiya, Sunil Dodiyar, Ramu Chouhan, Amardeep, Krishna Maide were present among others.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:27 AM IST