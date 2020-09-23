Madhya Pradesh: 2,346 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths, 2,138 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 2,346 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 1,13,057, the state health department said.

The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 2,077 with 42 fatalities during past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening.

Seven persons died in Indore, four in Sagar, two each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Damoh, Sehore, Raisen and Alirajpur, and one each in Khargone, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Shivpuri, Betul, Satna, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Katni, Bhind, Balaghat, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mandla and Ashok Nagar.

2,138 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 88,168.

Indore reported highest number of new infections at 451, followed by 249 in Bhopal, 245 in Jabalpur and 172 cases in Gwalior.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, thus rose to 20,834, including 516 deaths.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 15,643 including 366 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 9,689 and 8,381, respectively.

At 3,954, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,057 and 2,016 such cases, respectively, officials said.

In September so far, 49,092 new coronavirus cases and 683 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,13,057, new cases 2,346, death toll 2,077, recovered 88,168, active cases 22,812, total number of people tested 18,84,858.